51st CES repairs fire hydrant after simulated missile attack during BH 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron arrive to repair a damaged fire hydrant after a simulated missile attack during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. Routine training like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923605
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110308758
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
