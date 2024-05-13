Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaser – Airman Magazine: Artificial Intelligence

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson 

    Air Combat Command

    This video is a teaser for the May issue of Airman Magazine that is focused on Artificial Intelligence. The video features footage from May 2, 2024, when the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, was flown by an autonomous X-62A VISTA, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The video also features an interview of James Tucker, 412th Test Wing historian, who explains how Edwards AFB became the home of experimental aircraft testing.

    To learn more about how the U.S. Air Force is researching and testing autonomous aircraft, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, visit airmanmagazine.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923603
    VIRIN: 240502-F-LM051-9839
    Filename: DOD_110308750
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US

