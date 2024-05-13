Teaser – Airman Magazine: Artificial Intelligence

This video is a teaser for the May issue of Airman Magazine that is focused on Artificial Intelligence. The video features footage from May 2, 2024, when the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, was flown by an autonomous X-62A VISTA, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The video also features an interview of James Tucker, 412th Test Wing historian, who explains how Edwards AFB became the home of experimental aircraft testing.
To learn more about how the U.S. Air Force is researching and testing autonomous aircraft, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, visit airmanmagazine.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)
|05.02.2024
|05.15.2024 10:59
|Package
|923603
|240502-F-LM051-9839
|DOD_110308750
|00:02:13
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|1
|1
