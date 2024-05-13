Special Agents with the FBI Special Weapons and Tactics team, along with members of the Royal Barbados Police Force, conduct active shooter training during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at District A Police Station in Bridgetown, Barbados, May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923600
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-JW284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110308687
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FBI and Royal Barbados Police Force Conduct Active Shooter Training at TRADEWINDS 24, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
