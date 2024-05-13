Airman Magazine Artificial Intelligence Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is a teaser for the May issue of Airman Magazine that is focused on Artificial Intelligence. The video features footage from May 2, 2024, when the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, was flown by an autonomous X-62A VISTA, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The video also features an interview of James Tucker, 412th Test Wing historian, who explains how Edwards AFB became the home of experimental aircraft testing.

To learn more about how the U.S. Air Force is researching and testing autonomous aircraft, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, visit airmanmagazine.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)