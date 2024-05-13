Balikatan 24: 3rd MLR and Philippine Marines Participate in MKTSO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 participate in the maritime key terrain security operations event during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Itbayat, Philippines, May 6-8, 2024. This training event consisted of civil reconnaissance patrols, volunteering within the local community, and a community dinner. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: CHILL HIP HOP BEATS (SKYWALKING) performed by FineTuneMusic/stock.adobe.com.