    Balikatan 24: 3rd MLR and Philippine Marines Participate in MKTSO

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 participate in the maritime key terrain security operations event during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Itbayat, Philippines, May 6-8, 2024. This training event consisted of civil reconnaissance patrols, volunteering within the local community, conducting a medical evacuation drill, and a community dinner. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Balikatan, FriendsPartnersAllies, Balikatan 24, 3d MLR, 3d LCT, PMC

