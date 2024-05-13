The 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers concluded in Tirana, Albania on May 6-10, 2024. Albanian Land Forces Command Sgt. Maj. Blerim Çera provides remarks during this conference. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 02:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|923516
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-CB630-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110307854
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CEANCO 2024 - CSM Everette, by SFC Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
