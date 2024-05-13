Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CEANCO 2024 - CSM Everette

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers concluded in Tirana, Albania on May 6-10, 2024. Albanian Land Forces Command Sgt. Maj. Blerim Çera provides remarks during this conference. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 02:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 923516
    VIRIN: 240509-A-CB630-3001
    Filename: DOD_110307854
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TIRANA, AL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CEANCO 2024 - CSM Everette, by SFC Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Allies
    U.S. Army
    CEANCO
    CEANCO24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT