53rd WPW / 33rd AFSAM Small Arms Championships

Service members executed combat marksmanship tasks during the 53rd Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Rifle and Pistol Championship. Concurrently, the 33rd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) was held for international and interservice competitors. These championships offer service members from Active Duty, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Allies the opportunity to test combat skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.