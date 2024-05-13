Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd WPW / 33rd AFSAM Small Arms Championships

    AR, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Service members executed combat marksmanship tasks during the 53rd Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Rifle and Pistol Championship. Concurrently, the 33rd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) was held for international and interservice competitors. These championships offer service members from Active Duty, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Allies the opportunity to test combat skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 00:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923513
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-QM363-2001
    Filename: DOD_110307641
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: AR, US

    TAGS

    National Guard, Army National Guard, Air National Guard, NGMTC, Rifle, Pistol

