Service members executed combat marksmanship tasks during the 53rd Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Rifle and Pistol Championship. Concurrently, the 33rd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) was held for international and interservice competitors. These championships offer service members from Active Duty, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Allies the opportunity to test combat skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 00:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923513
|VIRIN:
|240503-Z-QM363-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110307641
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd WPW / 33rd AFSAM Small Arms Championships, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
