Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spouse Spotlight Event at the USO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Fleet and Family Support Center hosted a Spouse Spotlight event at USO Sasebo Nimitz on May 8th. The event was held to help new military families in Sasebo with any questions, and to foster a healthy SOFA community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 23:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923511
    VIRIN: 240508-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110307566
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouse Spotlight Event at the USO, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    Information
    CFAS
    Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT