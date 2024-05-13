The Fleet and Family Support Center hosted a Spouse Spotlight event at USO Sasebo Nimitz on May 8th. The event was held to help new military families in Sasebo with any questions, and to foster a healthy SOFA community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 23:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923511
|VIRIN:
|240508-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110307566
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spouse Spotlight Event at the USO, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
