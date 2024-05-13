Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier to scientist: the legacy of Kenneth E. Stager (lower third included)

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Dr. Allison J. Shultz, Associate Curator of Ornithology, talks about the significant achievements of Dr. Kenneth E. Stager, Curator Emeritus of Ornithology and Mammalogy, World War II Bronze Star Recipient, and U.S Army Reserve veteran, showcasing the Avian collection at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, California, on May 8, 2024. This tribute video honors his significant contributions to both military service and the field of natural history. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    Featuring:
    Dr. Allison J. Shultz
    Associate Curator of Ornithology
    Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 23:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923508
    VIRIN: 240508-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110307563
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Memorial Day
    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment
    ornithology
    63rd Readiness Division
    Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

