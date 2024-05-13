Soldier to scientist: the legacy of Kenneth E. Stager (lower third included)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Allison J. Shultz, Associate Curator of Ornithology, talks about the significant achievements of Dr. Kenneth E. Stager, Curator Emeritus of Ornithology and Mammalogy, World War II Bronze Star Recipient, and U.S Army Reserve veteran, showcasing the Avian collection at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, California, on May 8, 2024. This tribute video honors his significant contributions to both military service and the field of natural history. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)



Featuring:

Dr. Allison J. Shultz

Associate Curator of Ornithology

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles