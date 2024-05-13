Soldier to scientist: the legacy of Kenneth E. Stager (lower third included)

Dr. Allison J. Shultz, Associate Curator of Ornithology, talks about the significant achievements of Dr. Kenneth E. Stager, Curator Emeritus of Ornithology and Mammalogy, World War II Bronze Star Recipient, and U.S Army Reserve veteran, showcasing the Avian collection at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, California, on May 8, 2024. This tribute video honors his significant contributions to both military service and the field of natural history. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
Featuring:
Dr. Allison J. Shultz
Associate Curator of Ornithology
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 23:45
