    B-Roll: LA ScholarShop

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Video footage includes exterior shots of the building and shows customers exiting the store. Interior footage features the layout of the shop, the merchandise that is sold there and customers purchasing merchandise. The b-roll footage of the LA ScholarShop was collected to inform audiences about the location and merchandise sold at the LA ScholarShop and how its proceeds fund the LA Scholarship for service members and Department of Defense civilian’s dependents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 23:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923506
    VIRIN: 240509-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110307549
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, B-Roll: LA ScholarShop, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    scholarship
    Scholarship for Military Children
    thrift store
    Los Angeles Air Force Base
    Thrift Shop

