Video footage includes exterior shots of the building and shows customers exiting the store. Interior footage features the layout of the shop, the merchandise that is sold there and customers purchasing merchandise. The b-roll footage of the LA ScholarShop was collected to inform audiences about the location and merchandise sold at the LA ScholarShop and how its proceeds fund the LA Scholarship for service members and Department of Defense civilian’s dependents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923506
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110307549
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: LA ScholarShop, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
