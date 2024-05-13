MCAS Miramar Telework PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives a brief overview of the new telework training to Miramar's staff on May 6, 2024. MCAS Miramar is conducting training for it's staff to inform them of the new standards and procedures regarding telework. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)