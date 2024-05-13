Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar Telework PSA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives a brief overview of the new telework training to Miramar's staff on May 6, 2024. MCAS Miramar is conducting training for it's staff to inform them of the new standards and procedures regarding telework. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 22:05
    Category: PSA
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

