Interview with OKNG Museum executive director about Museum groundbreaking

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Denise Neil, Ph.D., executive director, Oklahoma National Guard Museum.



Topics discussed:

00:00 - 00:09 - Introduction, spelling of name and title

00:10 - 00:42 - How long have there been talks of building a new museum?

00:40 - 01:13 - What will be some of the differences in the old and new museums?

01:14 - 01:35 - Information on a new gallery focused on state-side duty (emergency response, tornado relief, etc).

01:36 - 02:09 - Information about the groundbreaking ceremony and its significance.

02:10 - 02:20 - Information on how long construction is expected to last.

02:21 - 03:00 - What can people expect to see once the new museum is opened?

03:01 - 03:28 - Who is involved in building the new museum?

03:29 - 04:08 - What exhibits will be in the new museum?

04:09 - 04:51 - Information on planned galleries (Foundation of OKNG, World War I, World War II, Korea, the Modern National Guard)

04:52 - 06:05 - What are the restrictions of the current building and how will the new building enable the Museum to better educate Oklahomans about their National Guard?

06:06 - 06:38 - What is the mission of the Museum?

06:39 - 07:10 - Is there an entrance fee? (no)

07:11 - 07:40 - What role do volunteers play at the Museum and will the new Museum still have volunteers?

07:41 - END - OKNG Museum promises that a new building and new name will not stop the Museum from continuing to honor the legacy of the 45th Infantry Division