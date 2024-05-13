Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with OKNG Museum executive director about Museum groundbreaking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Interview with Denise Neil, Ph.D., executive director, Oklahoma National Guard Museum.

    Topics discussed:
    00:00 - 00:09 - Introduction, spelling of name and title
    00:10 - 00:42 - How long have there been talks of building a new museum?
    00:40 - 01:13 - What will be some of the differences in the old and new museums?
    01:14 - 01:35 - Information on a new gallery focused on state-side duty (emergency response, tornado relief, etc).
    01:36 - 02:09 - Information about the groundbreaking ceremony and its significance.
    02:10 - 02:20 - Information on how long construction is expected to last.
    02:21 - 03:00 - What can people expect to see once the new museum is opened?
    03:01 - 03:28 - Who is involved in building the new museum?
    03:29 - 04:08 - What exhibits will be in the new museum?
    04:09 - 04:51 - Information on planned galleries (Foundation of OKNG, World War I, World War II, Korea, the Modern National Guard)
    04:52 - 06:05 - What are the restrictions of the current building and how will the new building enable the Museum to better educate Oklahomans about their National Guard?
    06:06 - 06:38 - What is the mission of the Museum?
    06:39 - 07:10 - Is there an entrance fee? (no)
    07:11 - 07:40 - What role do volunteers play at the Museum and will the new Museum still have volunteers?
    07:41 - END - OKNG Museum promises that a new building and new name will not stop the Museum from continuing to honor the legacy of the 45th Infantry Division

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 19:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 923485
    VIRIN: 240514-A-IN656-2853
    Filename: DOD_110307243
    Length: 00:08:15
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with OKNG Museum executive director about Museum groundbreaking, by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    museum
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    groundbreakingOKNGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT