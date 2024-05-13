Interview with Denise Neil, Ph.D., executive director, Oklahoma National Guard Museum.
Topics discussed:
00:00 - 00:09 - Introduction, spelling of name and title
00:10 - 00:42 - How long have there been talks of building a new museum?
00:40 - 01:13 - What will be some of the differences in the old and new museums?
01:14 - 01:35 - Information on a new gallery focused on state-side duty (emergency response, tornado relief, etc).
01:36 - 02:09 - Information about the groundbreaking ceremony and its significance.
02:10 - 02:20 - Information on how long construction is expected to last.
02:21 - 03:00 - What can people expect to see once the new museum is opened?
03:01 - 03:28 - Who is involved in building the new museum?
03:29 - 04:08 - What exhibits will be in the new museum?
04:09 - 04:51 - Information on planned galleries (Foundation of OKNG, World War I, World War II, Korea, the Modern National Guard)
04:52 - 06:05 - What are the restrictions of the current building and how will the new building enable the Museum to better educate Oklahomans about their National Guard?
06:06 - 06:38 - What is the mission of the Museum?
06:39 - 07:10 - Is there an entrance fee? (no)
07:11 - 07:40 - What role do volunteers play at the Museum and will the new Museum still have volunteers?
07:41 - END - OKNG Museum promises that a new building and new name will not stop the Museum from continuing to honor the legacy of the 45th Infantry Division
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 19:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|923485
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-IN656-2853
|Filename:
|DOD_110307243
|Length:
|00:08:15
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with OKNG Museum executive director about Museum groundbreaking, by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
