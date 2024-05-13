German Basic Fitness Test, Camp Bullis Tx.

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the German Basic Fitness Test in order to qualify for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge as a part of the Best Leader, Best Squad, and Best of the Best Competitions being held at Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis Texas, May 13, 2024. The qualifications for the GAFPB include a fitness test, a 100 meter swim in uniform, a ruck march, a first aid test, Nuclear, Biological and Chemical reactions, and a pistol qualification. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Morse).
|05.14.2024
|05.14.2024 21:03
|B-Roll
|923475
|240514-A-YK151-1001
|DOD_110307110
|00:02:49
|US
|0
|0
