    German Basic Fitness Test, Camp Bullis Tx.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the German Basic Fitness Test in order to qualify for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge as a part of the Best Leader, Best Squad, and Best of the Best Competitions being held at Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis Texas, May 13, 2024. The qualifications for the GAFPB include a fitness test, a 100 meter swim in uniform, a ruck march, a first aid test, Nuclear, Biological and Chemical reactions, and a pistol qualification. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Morse).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923475
    VIRIN: 240514-A-YK151-1001
    Filename: DOD_110307110
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Basic Fitness Test, Camp Bullis Tx., by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MRCWBestLeader MEDCOEBestoftheBest

