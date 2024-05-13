U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Participates in the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps Leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, Deputy Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks about the importance of being present with South American Allies during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium – Africa (AMFS/NILS-A), in Accra, Ghana, May 2, 2024. Randall attended NILS-A alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps leaders, where they discussed shared security challenges and the imperative of maintaining a free, prosperous and secure South Atlantic region.



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



African Ghost: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=453958629



Heart of Africa: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=545979724



Banished: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=635282590