U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, Deputy Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks about the importance of being present with South American Allies during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium – Africa (AMFS/NILS-A), in Accra, Ghana, May 2, 2024. Randall attended NILS-A alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps leaders, where they discussed shared security challenges and the imperative of maintaining a free, prosperous and secure South Atlantic region.
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
African Ghost: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=453958629
Heart of Africa: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=545979724
Banished: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=635282590
Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 17:58
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|923473
VIRIN:
|240512-M-FJ130-1004
Filename:
|DOD_110307036
Length:
|00:02:57
Location:
|ACCRA, GH
Downloads:
|3
High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Participates in the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps Leaders, by Cpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
