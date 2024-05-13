Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Participates in the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps Leaders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ACCRA, GHANA

    05.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, Deputy Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, speaks about the importance of being present with South American Allies during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium – Africa (AMFS/NILS-A), in Accra, Ghana, May 2, 2024. Randall attended NILS-A alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps leaders, where they discussed shared security challenges and the imperative of maintaining a free, prosperous and secure South Atlantic region.

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    African Ghost: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=453958629

    Heart of Africa: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=545979724

    Banished: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=635282590

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923473
    VIRIN: 240512-M-FJ130-1004
    Filename: DOD_110307036
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South Participates in the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium alongside Brazilian and Colombian Marine Corps Leaders, by Cpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    Ghana
    MARFORSOUTH
    AMFS/NILS-A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT