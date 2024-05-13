Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Silent pride': Pentagon scholarship recipient reflects on father's service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sean Ryan 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Courtney Swenson's father, retired Sgt. 1st Class Chris Braman, spent 60 hours going in and out of Pentagon wreckage to recover victims following the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. His actions in those days saved lives and set an example of duty and service that affect his daughters to this day. When Swenson thinks of her father, she is reminded of his silent, humble pride in what he did at the Pentagon and during his Army career. She doesn't take the injuries he sustained during the ordeal or his service for granted as she has grown up and benefited from Army Emergency Relief's Pentagon Victims Scholarship Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923467
    VIRIN: 240514-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110306738
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Silent pride': Pentagon scholarship recipient reflects on father's service, by Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT