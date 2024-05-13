'Silent pride': Pentagon scholarship recipient reflects on father's service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Courtney Swenson's father, retired Sgt. 1st Class Chris Braman, spent 60 hours going in and out of Pentagon wreckage to recover victims following the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. His actions in those days saved lives and set an example of duty and service that affect his daughters to this day. When Swenson thinks of her father, she is reminded of his silent, humble pride in what he did at the Pentagon and during his Army career. She doesn't take the injuries he sustained during the ordeal or his service for granted as she has grown up and benefited from Army Emergency Relief's Pentagon Victims Scholarship Program.