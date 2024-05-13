Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Team Searching for Missing WWII Airmen in France

    FRANCE

    05.13.2024

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery mission in France from April to May, 2024. DPAA members were searching for missing personnel lost during the D-Day invasion in France, a pivotal event of World War II. There are approximately 1,438 missing personnel from World War II in France.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923434
    VIRIN: 240513-O-CJ899-7769
    Filename: DOD_110306446
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Team Searching for Missing WWII Airmen in France, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    D-Day 80th Anniversary
    France Recovery Mission

