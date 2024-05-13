Iowa ANG firefighters train with ARFF trainer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitch Decker, assistant chief, fire operations, talks about Iowa Air National Guard fire protection specialists controlling a simulated fire outbreak using the aircraft rescue and firefighting trainer, May 5, Sioux City, Iowa. The training required firefighters to battle fuel, engine and fuselage fires while also wearing chemical warfare gear, ensuring they are mission-ready to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)