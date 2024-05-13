Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa ANG firefighters train with ARFF trainer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitch Decker, assistant chief, fire operations, talks about Iowa Air National Guard fire protection specialists controlling a simulated fire outbreak using the aircraft rescue and firefighting trainer, May 5, Sioux City, Iowa. The training required firefighters to battle fuel, engine and fuselage fires while also wearing chemical warfare gear, ensuring they are mission-ready to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923424
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-IC909-4826
    Filename: DOD_110306265
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Fire Protection
    ARFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT