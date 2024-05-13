2024 District 11 Coast Guard Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month video

April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, but our commitment to prevention lasts year-round. Let’s break the silence, empower the unspoken, and refuse to be bystanders. In the Coast Guard, we must uphold honor and respect for all shipmates. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923422
|VIRIN:
|240514-G-XX113-6437
|Filename:
|DOD_110306256
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
