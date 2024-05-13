Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 District 11 Coast Guard Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month video

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, but our commitment to prevention lasts year-round. Let’s break the silence, empower the unspoken, and refuse to be bystanders. In the Coast Guard, we must uphold honor and respect for all shipmates. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923422
    VIRIN: 240514-G-XX113-6437
    Filename: DOD_110306256
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Coast Guard
    SAAM
    SAAPM
    Don't be a bystander
    Empower the unspoken

