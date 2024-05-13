2024 District 11 Coast Guard Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, but our commitment to prevention lasts year-round. Let’s break the silence, empower the unspoken, and refuse to be bystanders. In the Coast Guard, we must uphold honor and respect for all shipmates. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.