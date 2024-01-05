Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 H2F Symposium Break Out Session: Barbells and the Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Army Military Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    05.01.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    2024 H2F Symposium Break Out Session: Barbells and the Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Army Military Academy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 923418
    Filename: DOD_110306214
    Length: 00:27:49
    Location:

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 H2F Symposium Break Out Session: Barbells and the Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Army Military Academy, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    H2F
    2024H2FSymposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT