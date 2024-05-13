Key Bridge Unified Command removes portion of bridge on top of M/V Dali with precision charges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923417" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Key Bridge Unified Command removes the large portion of the bridge that was laying atop the M/V Dali with precision cutting charges May 13, 2024. The Key Bridge response 2024 unified command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.

(Key Bridge Unified Command video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)