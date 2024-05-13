MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best Track and Detail B-roll 4k 60p

Soldiers participate in the physical fitness assessment event, at the BG Johnson Running Track, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 13, 2024, as part of the Best Leader, Best Squad, and Best of the Best Competitions. Medical Readiness Command, West and the Medical Center of Excellence are hosting the joint, week-long competitions at JBSA Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, where Soldiers also have the chance to qualify for the Expert Field Medical Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Winners of the Best Leader Competition will go on to compete at Medical Command, and Best of the Best winners will compete at Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition and Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. (DoD video by James Camillocci)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923414
|VIRIN:
|240513-O-NB001-7102
|Filename:
|DOD_110306080
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
