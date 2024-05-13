Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best Track and Detail B-roll 4k 60p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Gerardo Estrada and James Camillocci

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Soldiers participate in the physical fitness assessment event, at the BG Johnson Running Track, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 13, 2024, as part of the Best Leader, Best Squad, and Best of the Best Competitions. Medical Readiness Command, West and the Medical Center of Excellence are hosting the joint, week-long competitions at JBSA Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, where Soldiers also have the chance to qualify for the Expert Field Medical Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Winners of the Best Leader Competition will go on to compete at Medical Command, and Best of the Best winners will compete at Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition and Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. (DoD video by James Camillocci)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923414
    VIRIN: 240513-O-NB001-7102
    Filename: DOD_110306080
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best Track and Detail B-roll 4k 60p, by Gerardo Estrada and James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCOEBestoftheBest
    MRCWBestLeader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT