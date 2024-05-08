The 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers (CEANCO) concluded in Tirana, Albania on May 6-10, 2024. The conference is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Command Sergeant Major, Jeremiah Inman, and Albanian Land Forces Command Sergeant Major, Blerim Çera. More than 40 NATO allied, and partner nation senior enlisted leaders took part in the event. CEANCO highlights NATO allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly work together to help maintain a stable and prosperous European and Trans-Atlantic region. (U.S Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 05:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|923361
|VIRIN:
|240510-D-RU888-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110305306
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers (CEANCO) 2024, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT