Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers (CEANCO) 2024

The 17th annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers (CEANCO) concluded in Tirana, Albania on May 6-10, 2024. The conference is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Command Sergeant Major, Jeremiah Inman, and Albanian Land Forces Command Sergeant Major, Blerim Çera. More than 40 NATO allied, and partner nation senior enlisted leaders took part in the event. CEANCO highlights NATO allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly work together to help maintain a stable and prosperous European and Trans-Atlantic region. (U.S Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)