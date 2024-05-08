MPs of Kaiserslautern

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Alexander Farnum, a military police officer with 92nd Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, serves the alongside airmen of 569th United States Forces Police Squadron in the Kaiserslautern area. Working jointly together, it allows both branches to expand their experiences together to better serve the military community.