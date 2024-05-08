Sgt. Alexander Farnum, a military police officer with 92nd Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, serves the alongside airmen of 569th United States Forces Police Squadron in the Kaiserslautern area. Working jointly together, it allows both branches to expand their experiences together to better serve the military community.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 04:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923360
|VIRIN:
|240321-A-PT551-1797
|Filename:
|DOD_110305265
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MPs of Kaiserslautern, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT