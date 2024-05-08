Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CEANCO 2024 (B-Roll)

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 17th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premiere senior enlisted security cooperation event in Europe. The conference is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Command Sergeant Major, Jeremiah Inman, and Albanian Land Forces Command Sergeant Major, Blerim Çera. More than 40 NATO allied, and partner nation senior enlisted leaders took part in the event. CEANCO highlights NATO allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly work together to help maintain a stable and prosperous European and Trans-Atlantic region. (U.S Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923357
    VIRIN: 240510-D-RU888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110305248
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: TIRANA, AL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CEANCO 2024 (B-Roll), by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Allies
    U.S. Army
    CEANCO
    CEANCO24

