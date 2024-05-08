U.S. Soldiers from various units across Europe train in air assault operations during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) air assault course conducted by the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 9, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the 10-day Air Assault School to train Soldiers in air assault operations, sling-load operations and rappelling to be able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 04:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923353
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-EF519-1883
|Filename:
|DOD_110305231
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Grafenwoehr Air Assault Course, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
