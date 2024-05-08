190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, arrive on a KC-135 Stratotanker to support Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. AK24 participants will test deployment and sustainment of integrated air and missile defense assets and capabilities, while exercising applicable area air defense plans of enhanced Forward Presence forces and distributed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)