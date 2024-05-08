Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, arrive on a KC-135 Stratotanker to support Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. AK24 participants will test deployment and sustainment of integrated air and missile defense assets and capabilities, while exercising applicable area air defense plans of enhanced Forward Presence forces and distributed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923352
    VIRIN: 240511-F-PH996-2001
    Filename: DOD_110305228
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT