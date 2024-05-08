Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protect the mission: 51st CES prepares for action during Beverly Herd 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated fire during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. 51st CES firefighters protect the 51st Fighter Wing mission by ensuring the safety of personnel, equipment and facilities. Routine training events like BH 24-1 are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923342
    VIRIN: 240514-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110305091
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Protect the mission: 51st CES prepares for action during Beverly Herd 24-1, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training

    Fire
    training
    rapid intervention team
    51st CES
    Beverly Herd
    BH 24-1

