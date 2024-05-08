Protect the mission: 51st CES prepares for action during Beverly Herd 24-1

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated fire during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. 51st CES firefighters protect the 51st Fighter Wing mission by ensuring the safety of personnel, equipment and facilities. Routine training events like BH 24-1 are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 01:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923342
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-VU029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110305091
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Training
