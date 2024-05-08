Protect the mission: 51st CES prepares for action during Beverly Herd 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated fire during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. 51st CES firefighters protect the 51st Fighter Wing mission by ensuring the safety of personnel, equipment and facilities. Routine training events like BH 24-1 are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)