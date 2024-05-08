Defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron train with U.S. special operations forces during a shooting exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command, May 10, 2024. The Airmen were able to sharpen their shooting skills to become more efficient and effective defenders. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 01:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923341
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-UA699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110305083
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 379th ESFS Hone Skills at Range, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT