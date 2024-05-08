Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ESFS Hone Skills at Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    Defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron train with U.S. special operations forces during a shooting exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command, May 10, 2024. The Airmen were able to sharpen their shooting skills to become more efficient and effective defenders. (U.S. Air Force video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 01:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923341
    VIRIN: 240510-F-UA699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110305083
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ESFS Hone Skills at Range, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 ESFS
    SFS
    AFCENT
    security forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT