379th ESFS Hone Skills at Range

Defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron train with U.S. special operations forces during a shooting exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command, May 10, 2024. The Airmen were able to sharpen their shooting skills to become more efficient and effective defenders. (U.S. Air Force video)