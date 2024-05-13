U.S. and Philippine government officials convene for the Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational Energy Resilience and Readiness Tabletop Exercise in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, April 21-25, 2024. JIIM Batanes TTX is part of a series of exercises designed to foster collaboration among like-minded nations, supporting planning and facilitating operational energy-related training with U.S. Department of Defense partners for a whole-of-government approach. This iteration of the TTX was a bilateral engagement involving representatives from the U.S., Philippines, and local community stakeholders to cultivate enduring partnerships crucial for timely humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)
Energy Resilience and Readiness: JIIM Batanes TTX showcases collaborative efforts in the Philippines
