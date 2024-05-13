Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JIIM Batanes TTX

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. and Philippine government officials convene for the Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational Energy Resilience and Readiness Tabletop Exercise in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, April 21-25, 2024. JIIM Batanes TTX is part of a series of exercises designed to foster collaboration among like-minded nations, supporting planning and facilitating operational energy-related training with U.S. Department of Defense partners for a whole-of-government approach. This iteration of the TTX was a bilateral engagement involving representatives from the U.S., Philippines, and local community stakeholders to cultivate enduring partnerships crucial for timely humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 00:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923336
    VIRIN: 240421-M-MN384-5731
    Filename: DOD_110304996
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BASCO, PH

    Energy Resilience and Readiness: JIIM Batanes TTX showcases collaborative efforts in the Philippines

    TAGS

    Philippines
    USAID
    III MEF
    III MIG
    JIIM Batanes TTX
    Batanes Islands

