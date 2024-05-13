video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Philippine government officials convene for the Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational Energy Resilience and Readiness Tabletop Exercise in Basco, Batanes Province, Philippines, April 21-25, 2024. JIIM Batanes TTX is part of a series of exercises designed to foster collaboration among like-minded nations, supporting planning and facilitating operational energy-related training with U.S. Department of Defense partners for a whole-of-government approach. This iteration of the TTX was a bilateral engagement involving representatives from the U.S., Philippines, and local community stakeholders to cultivate enduring partnerships crucial for timely humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)