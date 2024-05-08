Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at a AANHPI Heritage Month Reception

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks at a reception celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 22:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 923326
    Filename: DOD_110304889
    Length: 00:21:58
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at a AANHPI Heritage Month Reception, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Biden
    AANHPI Heritage Month

