The Black Phoenix Project

Title: USAF researchers design, build, fly autonomous aircraft in 24 hours



Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida



Date: 1 MAY 2024



Run Time: 01m:56s; Q1: USAF Col. Dustin Thomas- 0m:07s, Q2: Lt. Col. Peter Dyrud-0m:16s

Q3: Mohammad Adib-1m:03s,



Unit: 96th Test Wing, 413th Flight Test Squadron, AFWERX and the CSAF



Description: A group of officers and innovators, known as Black Phoenix, design, create, build,

and fly an unmanned aerial system within 24 hours. The officers began the project as part of

their Blue Horizons fellowship. Blue Horizons is an Air Force Center for Strategy and Technology

mission that is part think-tank, part incubator that promotes unconventional thinking and

processes to Air Force problems with strategic impact.



U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public Affairs