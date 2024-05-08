The Black Phoenix Project

Title: USAF researchers design, build, fly autonomous aircraft in 24 hours
Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
Date: 1 MAY 2024
Run Time: 01m:56s; Q1: USAF Col. Dustin Thomas- 0m:07s, Q2: Lt. Col. Peter Dyrud-0m:16s
Q3: Mohammad Adib-1m:03s,
Unit: 96th Test Wing, 413th Flight Test Squadron, AFWERX and the CSAF
Description: A group of officers and innovators, known as Black Phoenix, design, create, build,
and fly an unmanned aerial system within 24 hours. The officers began the project as part of
their Blue Horizons fellowship. Blue Horizons is an Air Force Center for Strategy and Technology
mission that is part think-tank, part incubator that promotes unconventional thinking and
processes to Air Force problems with strategic impact.
U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public Affairs
