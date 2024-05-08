Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Black Phoenix Project

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Title: USAF researchers design, build, fly autonomous aircraft in 24 hours

    Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

    Date: 1 MAY 2024

    Run Time: 01m:56s; Q1: USAF Col. Dustin Thomas- 0m:07s, Q2: Lt. Col. Peter Dyrud-0m:16s
    Q3: Mohammad Adib-1m:03s,

    Unit: 96th Test Wing, 413th Flight Test Squadron, AFWERX and the CSAF

    Description: A group of officers and innovators, known as Black Phoenix, design, create, build,
    and fly an unmanned aerial system within 24 hours. The officers began the project as part of
    their Blue Horizons fellowship. Blue Horizons is an Air Force Center for Strategy and Technology
    mission that is part think-tank, part incubator that promotes unconventional thinking and
    processes to Air Force problems with strategic impact.

    U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force
    AFwerX
    Blue Horizon
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
    BLACK PHOENIX
    Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV)

