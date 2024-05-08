Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live Fire Day: Best Redleg Competition 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Live fire day for the competitors of the inaugural Best Redleg Competition held at Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923321
    VIRIN: 240511-O-KP881-1088
    Filename: DOD_110304540
    Length: 00:08:08
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Day: Best Redleg Competition 2024, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Redleg Competition 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT