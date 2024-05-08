Best Redleg Competition - Meet the Competitors - Staff SGT Pinkowski

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet the Competitors - Staff SGT Samuel Pinkowski, a 13B from 25th Infantry Division.



The U.S. Army Field Artillery School (USAFAS) and the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill (USAFCoEFS) will conduct the inaugural 2024 GEN. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill, Oklahoma from 09-14MAY24 to identify the top howitzer crews, fire direction centers (FDC) sections and fire support teams (FiST) from across the U.S. Army. Testing will focus on Field Artillery fundamentals in a representative tactical scenario that promotes technical competence, professionalism and brilliance in the basics.



The Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition is an integral part of the Field Artillery Branch’s pursuit of excellence and continuous effort to enhance the overall combat effectiveness of the Field Artillery warfighter to provide timely and accurate fires. This inaugural event will focus on the fundamentals, promote esprit de corps and the exchange of best practices through healthy competition and rivalry.