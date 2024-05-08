142nd Wing Airmen conduct wildland fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



34 Airmen from the 142nd Wing conducted initial Wildland firefighter “Red Card” certification training at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., on May. 10, 2024. The training was part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive wildfire suppression efforts, which aims to prepare members of the Oregon National Guard to assist in the upcoming fire season.



Video includes interview with lead instructor Cotton Twonames, Oregon Military Department, Forest Protection Officer.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)