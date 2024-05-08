34 Airmen from the 142nd Wing conducted initial Wildland firefighter “Red Card” certification training at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., on May. 10, 2024. The training was part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive wildfire suppression efforts, which aims to prepare members of the Oregon National Guard to assist in the upcoming fire season.
Video includes interview with lead instructor Cotton Twonames, Oregon Military Department, Forest Protection Officer.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923318
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-WT152-7043
|Filename:
|DOD_110304525
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 142nd Wing Airmen conduct wildland fire training, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
