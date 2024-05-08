Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Airmen conduct wildland fire training

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    34 Airmen from the 142nd Wing conducted initial Wildland firefighter “Red Card” certification training at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., on May. 10, 2024. The training was part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive wildfire suppression efforts, which aims to prepare members of the Oregon National Guard to assist in the upcoming fire season.

    Video includes interview with lead instructor Cotton Twonames, Oregon Military Department, Forest Protection Officer.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923318
    VIRIN: 240510-F-WT152-7043
    Filename: DOD_110304525
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US

