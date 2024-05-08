Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MXG Highlight: SrA Tran

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Jack of all trades

    MXG appreciation week is upon us. SrA Tran took some time to share his duties as a repair and reclamation journeyman and how he operates daily to ensure our aircraft are ready to mobilize.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 19:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 923316
    VIRIN: 240404-F-JA727-1004
    Filename: DOD_110304514
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    This work, MXG Highlight: SrA Tran, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    highlight
    Maintenance
    15th MXG

