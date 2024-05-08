25th Marines Enhance Machine Gun Proficiency in TRADEWINDS 24 Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct an M240L machine gun range during exercise TRADEWINDS 2024, at Army Base Paragon, Barbados, May 10, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)