    25th Marines Enhance Machine Gun Proficiency in TRADEWINDS 24 Training

    BARBADOS

    05.10.2024

    Video by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct an M240L machine gun range during exercise TRADEWINDS 2024, at Army Base Paragon, Barbados, May 10, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923314
    VIRIN: 240510-M-TU094-2001
    Filename: DOD_110304512
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Marines Enhance Machine Gun Proficiency in TRADEWINDS 24 Training, by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MULTI-NATIONAL
    STRONGER TOGETHER
    ENDURING PROMISE
    TW24
    LSGE24

