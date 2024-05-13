Keesler News 13 May 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, recap the Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games. They also preview the Spouses and Partners Town Hall, the KRAB meeting, Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month events, and discuss fitness opportunities available on base.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 17:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|923313
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-PI774-9088
|Filename:
|DOD_110304510
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
