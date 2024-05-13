Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 13 May 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81st TRW/PA, recap the Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games. They also preview the Spouses and Partners Town Hall, the KRAB meeting, Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month events, and discuss fitness opportunities available on base.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler News 13 May 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

