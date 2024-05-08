MCAS Cherry Point Air Show 2024 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923311" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted a diverse lineup of aerial and ground, military and civilian performers during the 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, May 11-12, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina. MCAS Cherry Point's air show aims to celebrate and showcase the unparalleled capabilities of Marine Corps aviation, while actively fostering community engagement and promoting a profound appreciation for our military efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)