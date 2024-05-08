Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted a diverse lineup of aerial and ground, military and civilian performers during the 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, May 11-12, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina. MCAS Cherry Point's air show aims to celebrate and showcase the unparalleled capabilities of Marine Corps aviation, while actively fostering community engagement and promoting a profound appreciation for our military efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923311
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110304485
|Length:
|00:12:31
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCAS Cherry Point Air Show 2024 (B-roll), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT