Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Cherry Point Air Show 2024 (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike  

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted a diverse lineup of aerial and ground, military and civilian performers during the 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, May 11-12, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina. MCAS Cherry Point's air show aims to celebrate and showcase the unparalleled capabilities of Marine Corps aviation, while actively fostering community engagement and promoting a profound appreciation for our military efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923311
    VIRIN: 240513-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110304485
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point Air Show 2024 (B-roll), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    F-35B Lightning II
    USMCNews
    2024AIRSHOW
    CherryPointAirshow2024
    MCASCP2024AIRSHOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT