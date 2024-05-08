Mission video showcasing Nellis Air Force Base assets. Contains footage from various exercises and missions at Nellis AFB compiled on May 10, 2024. Nellis is made up of multiple squadrons and wings with unique missions and functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923307
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-ZZ222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110304441
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nellis Air Force Base Mission Video 2024, by SrA Makenna Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
