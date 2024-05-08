Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis Air Force Base Mission Video 2024

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Mission video showcasing Nellis Air Force Base assets. Contains footage from various exercises and missions at Nellis AFB compiled on May 10, 2024. Nellis is made up of multiple squadrons and wings with unique missions and functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923307
    VIRIN: 240510-F-ZZ222-1001
    Filename: DOD_110304441
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Nellis
    Nellis Air Force Base
    99th Air Base Wing
    Nevada Test and Training Range
    99th ABW
    NTTR
    57th Wing
    57th WG
    Nellis Mission Video
    99th Mission Video
    57th Mission Video
    NTTR Mission Video

