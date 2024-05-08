Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK24: 100th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    Six U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, arrive to support Astral Knight 2024 exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. AK24 is a U.S. European Command’s capstone Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 04:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923198
    VIRIN: 240510-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_110302519
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK24: 100th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NKAWTG
    Bloody Hundredth
    Astral Knight
    LSGE24
    AK24
    Agile Forces

