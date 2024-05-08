Six U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, arrive to support Astral Knight 2024 exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. AK24 is a U.S. European Command’s capstone Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 04:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923198
|VIRIN:
|240510-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110302519
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, AK24: 100th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT