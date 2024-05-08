Soldiers Compete for the EFMB (1080p B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, and Capt. Michael Dougherty, Expert Field Medical Badge candidate, talk about the EFMB competition happening in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, on May 6, 2024. The badge is the most sought out commendation throughout the U.S. Army medical community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)