U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, and Capt. Michael Dougherty, Expert Field Medical Badge candidate, talk about the EFMB competition happening in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, on May 6, 2024. The badge is the most sought out commendation throughout the U.S. Army medical community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 06:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923194
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-VM922-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110302504
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Compete for the EFMB (1080p without graphics), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT