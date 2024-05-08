Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Compete for the EFMB (1080p without graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, and Capt. Michael Dougherty, Expert Field Medical Badge candidate, talk about the EFMB competition happening in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, on May 6, 2024. The badge is the most sought out commendation throughout the U.S. Army medical community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 06:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923194
    VIRIN: 240506-F-VM922-1004
    Filename: DOD_110302504
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Compete for the EFMB (1080p without graphics), by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Expert Medical Field Badge
    EFMB
    Medical Command Europe

