173rd Attends the Heavy Weapons Leaders Course in Germany

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the Heavy Weapons Leaders Course at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8-19, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 02:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923187
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-DT978-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110302385
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
