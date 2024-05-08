Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Attends the Heavy Weapons Leaders Course in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.18.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the Heavy Weapons Leaders Course at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8-19, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 02:55
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    SETAF-AF

