Military Father and Son Send Mother's Day Greetings from Sweden During Swift Response 24

In a heartfelt gesture from afar, U.S. Army Aviation Sgt. 1st Class Emeterio Rios, along with his son, Sgt. Mark Rios of the 173rd Airborne Brigade extended Mother’s Day wishes to their wives, Sandra and Mikael, from Sweden. The two soldiers, a unique father-son pair in the military, had a rare reunion during the multinational exercise Swift Response 24, which took place at a drop zone in Sweden on May 7, 2024.



The occasion marked a heartfelt moment as it was the last time the duo would meet before returning to their respective homes across the Atlantic. Their meeting, amidst the rigorous military exercise, highlighted the personal sacrifices made by those serving in the armed forces and the supportive roles of their families back home.



This Mother's Day message from the Rios family serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds and the emotional support system within military families, bridging distances with love on special occasions.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jeff Windmueller)