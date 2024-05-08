Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Father and Son Send Mother's Day Greetings from Sweden During Swift Response 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWEDEN

    05.11.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    In a heartfelt gesture from afar, U.S. Army Aviation Sgt. 1st Class Emeterio Rios, along with his son, Sgt. Mark Rios of the 173rd Airborne Brigade extended Mother’s Day wishes to their wives, Sandra and Mikael, from Sweden. The two soldiers, a unique father-son pair in the military, had a rare reunion during the multinational exercise Swift Response 24, which took place at a drop zone in Sweden on May 7, 2024.

    The occasion marked a heartfelt moment as it was the last time the duo would meet before returning to their respective homes across the Atlantic. Their meeting, amidst the rigorous military exercise, highlighted the personal sacrifices made by those serving in the armed forces and the supportive roles of their families back home.

    This Mother's Day message from the Rios family serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds and the emotional support system within military families, bridging distances with love on special occasions.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jeff Windmueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 01:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 923186
    VIRIN: 240512-A-XY121-4541
    Filename: DOD_110302375
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Father and Son Send Mother's Day Greetings from Sweden During Swift Response 24, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Swift Response

    Kingdom of Sweden (Sweden)

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Army Reserve Aviation
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT