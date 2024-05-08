Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAR EAST MC SYMPOSIUM SNAPSHOTS

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 1, 2024) — Sailors participate in the first 'Far East' MC Symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka from April 29 to May 1. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923184
    VIRIN: 240501-N-YS413-6792
    Filename: DOD_110302343
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    FAR EAST
    SYMPOSIUM
    CHINFO
    MC
    2024

