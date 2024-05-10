On this Pacific News: US Navy medical Personnel with Marine Rotational force Darwin 24.3 with Papua New Guinea Defense Force members rehearse intravenous insertion procedures during a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise; US Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launched from amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry to conduct live-fire practice; US Army Soldiers with Australian and Philippine Service Members conduct close quarters combat training for Balikatan 24.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2024 23:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|923181
|VIRIN:
|240510-N-XP917-4978
|Filename:
|DOD_110302274
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: May 10, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
