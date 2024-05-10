Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: May 10, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: US Navy medical Personnel with Marine Rotational force Darwin 24.3 with Papua New Guinea Defense Force members rehearse intravenous insertion procedures during a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise; US Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launched from amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry to conduct live-fire practice; US Army Soldiers with Australian and Philippine Service Members conduct close quarters combat training for Balikatan 24.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 23:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 923181
    VIRIN: 240510-N-XP917-4978
    Filename: DOD_110302274
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: May 10, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    USAF
    USFJ
    Pacific News Break
    USINDO PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT