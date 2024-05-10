Pacific News: May 10, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: US Navy medical Personnel with Marine Rotational force Darwin 24.3 with Papua New Guinea Defense Force members rehearse intravenous insertion procedures during a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise; US Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launched from amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry to conduct live-fire practice; US Army Soldiers with Australian and Philippine Service Members conduct close quarters combat training for Balikatan 24.