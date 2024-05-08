The Adventure Begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle and U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets depart New London, Connecticut, to begin their 2024 Summer Training cruise, May 11, 2024. Throughout the summer the crew of the Eagle will help mentor the cadets as they continue their journey to becoming the next generation of U.S. Coast Guard leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)