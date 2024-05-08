The Adventure Begins

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle and U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets depart New London, Connecticut, to begin their 2024 Summer Training cruise, May 11, 2024. Throughout the summer the crew of the Eagle will help mentor the cadets as they continue their journey to becoming the next generation of U.S. Coast Guard leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923176
    VIRIN: 240512-G-NO310-2294
    Filename: DOD_110302063
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Eagle
    Tall Ship
    USCGC Eagle

