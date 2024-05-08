The Adventure Begins

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle and U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets depart New London, Connecticut, to begin their 2024 Summer Training cruise, May 11, 2024. Throughout the summer the crew of the Eagle will help mentor the cadets as they continue their journey to becoming the next generation of U.S. Coast Guard leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2024 20:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923176
|VIRIN:
|240512-G-NO310-2294
|Filename:
|DOD_110302063
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
