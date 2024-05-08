Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nations Partner at M16 weapons range during TW24 B-roll

    BARBADOS

    05.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Steven Lee 

    U.S. Army South

    CAMP PARAGON, Barbados – Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) along with members of the Barbados Police Force conduct rifle range operations during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923172
    VIRIN: 240504-A-HL401-9311
    Filename: DOD_110301933
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: BB

    This work, Nations Partner at M16 weapons range during TW24 B-roll, by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M16
    TW24
    LSGE24

