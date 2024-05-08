Nations Partner at M16 weapons range during TW24 B-roll

CAMP PARAGON, Barbados – Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) along with members of the Barbados Police Force conduct rifle range operations during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steven Lee)
