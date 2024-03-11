Raw Footage: Crystal Arrow put Battlegroup Latvia to the test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915761" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interoperability and cohesion between the armed forces of Latvia and NATO Allies were tested during Exercise Crystal Arrow from February 26th to March 12th at Ādaži Military Base outside of Riga.



The aim of the exercise is to improve interoperability between NATO armed forces units, integrate combat support and combat support elements in support of manoeuvre units, to plan and execute offensive and defensive operations.



The international military exercise is the certification exercise of the NATO´s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia and the training of the headquarters and units of the Land Forces Mechanised Infantry Brigade for the improvement of command, planning and management of operations.



About 2,000 soldiers from Albania, USA, Denmark, Czechia, Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Germany will take part in the exercise.



Exercise Crystal Arrow is part of Steadfast Defender. Steadfast Defender involves 32 nations and 90,000 troops. It is NATO's largest demonstration of defence capabilities in decades.