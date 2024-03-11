Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raw Footage: Crystal Arrow put Battlegroup Latvia to the test

    LATVIA

    03.11.2024

    Video by Jackie Faye Burton 

    U.S. European Command   

    Interoperability and cohesion between the armed forces of Latvia and NATO Allies were tested during Exercise Crystal Arrow from February 26th to March 12th at Ādaži Military Base outside of Riga.

    The aim of the exercise is to improve interoperability between NATO armed forces units, integrate combat support and combat support elements in support of manoeuvre units, to plan and execute offensive and defensive operations.

    The international military exercise is the certification exercise of the NATO´s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia and the training of the headquarters and units of the Land Forces Mechanised Infantry Brigade for the improvement of command, planning and management of operations.

    About 2,000 soldiers from Albania, USA, Denmark, Czechia, Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Germany will take part in the exercise. 

    Exercise Crystal Arrow is part of Steadfast Defender. Steadfast Defender involves 32 nations and 90,000 troops. It is NATO's largest demonstration of defence capabilities in decades.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 03:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915761
    VIRIN: 240311-D-YE012-2072
    Filename: DOD_110178685
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raw Footage: Crystal Arrow put Battlegroup Latvia to the test, by Jackie Faye Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steadfast Defender 24

